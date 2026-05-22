Wan Arif Wan Junaidi/Yap Roy King continued their impressive home run after powering into the semi-finals of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026 at the UNIFI Arena today.

The Malaysian men’s pair earned their place in the last four for the second time in the tournament after defeating American duo Chen Zhi Yi/Presley Smith 21-15, 21-19 in just 33 minutes.

It was also their third straight win over the Americans, underlining the growing confidence and maturity of the young Malaysian pair on the World Tour.

Backed by strong home support, Arif/Roy King now have their sights set on a place in the final when they face Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard/Mads Vestergaard tomorrow.

There was heartbreak, however, for Malaysia’s women’s singles hope K. Letshanaa, whose fine run came to an end in the quarter-finals.

Fresh from her career-defining upset over Japan’s third seed Tomoka Miyazaki yesterday, Letshanaa started brightly against another Japanese player Hina Akechi, by taking the opening game 21-19.

But the momentum quickly shifted in the second game as Akechi raised the tempo and exposed gaps in the Malaysian’s defence to level the match with a commanding 21-12 win.

Letshanaa struggled to regain control in the decider, committing errors as the Japanese player maintained her aggressive attacking play, eventually sealing victory 19-21, 21-12, 21-10 in a 56-minute battle.

Despite the defeat, the tournament marked another encouraging step forward for the 22-year-old Malaysian, who produced the biggest upset of the week with her win over Miyazaki.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s other men’s doubles contenders, Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, are scheduled to play their quarter-final matches later this evening.

Also carrying Malaysian hopes tonight are world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei.

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