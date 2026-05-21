K. Letshanaa produced the biggest upset of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026 so far as the Malaysian women’s singles player stormed into the quarter-finals with a stunning victory over Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki at the UNIFI Arena today.

The world No. 32 delivered the performance of her career, defeating the world No. 9 and tournament third seed 21-15, 21-17 in straight games, marking her first-ever win over a current top-10 player on the World Tour.

It was also sweet revenge for the 22-year-old, who had lost both her previous meetings against Miyazaki.

Already showing encouraging progress this season with a semi-final appearance at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 and a quarter-final run at the Thailand Masters, Letshanaa now looks increasingly confident competing against the world’s elite. “Yes, I was nervous and under pressure, but this is a good breakthrough for me and for Malaysian women’s singles,” said Letshanaa.

“I’m finally seeing changes in my game physically and mentally, and the coaches have been really supportive. This gives me confidence and belief on court,” she added.

Malaysia also enjoyed a strong outing in the men’s doubles, with three national pairs booking their spots in the quarter-finals.

World No. 2 Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik led the charge after brushing aside France’s Julien Maio/William Villeger 21-12, 21-10 in just 30 minutes. They barely broke a sweat against the world No. 63 French pair and will next face China’s Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi as they continue their hunt for a first title of the year.

Wan Arif Wan Junaidi/Yap Roy King joined them in the last eight after overcoming fellow Malaysians Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai 21-12, 22-20. They will next take on American pair Chen Zhi Yi/Presley Smith, who earlier knocked out Malaysia’s Nur Azriyn Ayub/Tan Wee Kiong 21-14, 21-18.

Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also advanced comfortably after defeating compatriots Chia Wei Jie/Teo Ee Yi 21-14, 21-12 in an all-Malaysian clash lasting 29 minutes. Awaiting them tomorrow in the quarterfinals are Japanese pair Kakeru Kumagai/Hiroki Nishi.

In the mixed doubles, world champions Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei showed nerves of steel to battle into the quarter-finals after edging Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi/Nita Violina Marwah 21-19, 22-20. The second seed pair saved three match points in a tense closing stretch before sealing victory in 47 minutes.

Chen/Toh will now face China’s Gao Jia Xuan/Wei Ya Xin for a place in the semi-finals.

There was disappointment, however, for Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, who bowed out after a narrow 19-21, 21-7, 19-21 defeat to Taiwan’s Wu Guan Xun/Lee Chia Hsin.

Malaysia’s women’s singles campaign also saw the end of Goh Jin Wei’s impressive run after she lost 13-21, 16-21 to India’s Ashmita Chaliha in the second round.

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