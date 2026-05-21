The 2026 FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup will take place at Greece’s Serres Circuit from 13 to 15 November 2026, following approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council via electronic vote.

The governing body of world motor sport has also confirmed the creation of the FIA Central Asia Drifting Cup, with its inaugural edition scheduled for 25 to 27 September 2026 at Sokol International Circuit in Kazakhstan.

The sixth edition of the FIA IDC will be organised by the Hellenic Motor Sport Federation (OMAE), the FIA’s Member Club in Greece, which was selected following the FIA’s Call for Expressions of Interest launched last December to identify the organiser and host venue for the cup’s next edition.

First introduced in 2017, the IDC marked the discipline’s debut under FIA governance, bringing drifting into a structured and regulated framework.

The competition quickly went on to establish itself as a global platform, attracting leading drivers from national and regional championships and series around the world.

The first three editions were held in Japan, regarded as the spiritual home of drifting. The event debuted at a temporary venue in Tokyo’s Odaiba district before moving to the renowned Tsukuba Circuit in 2019. The following two editions took place in Riga, Latvia, at the Biķernieki Circuit, making Greece the third country to host the competition.

The most recent edition underlined the discipline’s growing international appeal, with 45 drivers representing 33 countries across five FIA regions.

Sporting and Technical Regulations for the 2026 edition will be finalised and published in due course, outlining the eligibility criteria for competitors and the registration process.

FIA CENTRAL ASIA DRIFTING CUP TO DEBUT IN 2026

Alongside the IDC, the FIA has approved the launch of its first regional drifting competition, the FIA Central Asia Drifting Cup. The event will be organised by the Kyrgyz Republic Auto Motorsport and Road Safety Federation (AMSRSF) but will take place in Kazakhstan, at Sokol International Circuit, with the authorisation and support of the FIA Member Club of Kazakhstan, Automotorsport Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan (AFRK).

The new competition is expected to play a key role in accelerating the development of drifting in Central Asia while expanding the global footprint of the discipline. It will serve as an important stepping stone for both the FIA and regional stakeholders, providing a platform to build organisational expertise, elevate sporting standards and attract a broader and increasingly competitive field of drivers in the years to come.

The initiative reflects a clear strategic commitment from local organisers to develop drifting, alongside a strong willingness to align with FIA standards and best practices. At the same time, growing interest from drivers, organisers and fans across the region highlights the sport’s increasing momentum and underlines the expanding appeal of drifting.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “Drifting is one of the key disciplines supporting the FIA’s commitment to doubling global participation in motor sport. Building on the success of last year’s edition, I am pleased to see the continued momentum behind the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup, which this year will bring many of the world’s top drifters to Greece.

At the same time, the launch of the FIA Central Asia Drifting Cup represents an important step in accelerating the growth of the discipline across the region and beyond. It will help further expand the global reach and popularity of drifting, one of the most accessible and dynamic forms of motor sport.”

Fotini Psarrakou, President of the Hellenic Motor Sport Federation, said: “It is a tremendous joy and honour for Greece and our motor sport that the FIA has decided to entrust us with organising the 2026 Intercontinental Drifting Cup. This assignment is a continuation of our excellent collaboration with the FIA over the years.”

Dostan Ibragimov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Auto Motorsport and Road Safety Federation, said: “The launch of the FIA Central Asia Drifting Cup marks an important milestone for the development of motor sport in our region. We are proud to host this competition and to welcome drivers from Central Asia and beyond to Sokol International Circuit. This event reflects our long-term commitment to growing motor sport, supporting young talent, and building a strong international platform for drifting in Central Asia.” – www.fia.com

Like this: Like Loading...