The CommBank Matildas will face Paris 2024™ Bronze Medallist, Germany, away in Duisburg this October.Australia will spend the October FIFA Women’s International Window in Europe, where they will play two International Friendly matches, the second being against the world-ranked #4 at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on Monday, 28 October (6.10pm CET). For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/commbank-matildas-face-olympic-bronze-medallist-october #AFF

