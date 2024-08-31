The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today unveiled the 19-member men’s hockey team to the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy 2024.The 8th edition of the Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from September 8-17 in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China.Defender Muhamad Marhan Jalil will lead the team. The Speedy Tigers’ reached the final of the 2023 ACT for the first since 2011 but lost 3-4 to India who went on to win a record fourth title.Apart from defending champions India and Malaysia, the other teams featuring in the tournament are Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and China.The Speedy Tigers will open their campaign on Sept 8 against Pakistan.The Asian Champions Trophy will be the Malaysians third international tournament this year under newly appointed coach Sarjit Singh after the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in May and the Nations Cup in Poland in June.The team also recently returned to national camp training following a two weeks tour of Europe that included friendly matches against the national teams of Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the touring Indian team prior to the Paris Olympics.“We have rested a few players in the squad due to minor injuries for the Asian Champions Trophy,” said Sarjit. “Our preparation has been good for the ACT. The friendly matches against Paris Olympic-bound teams in Europe also benefited tremendously. Some youngsters have done well in training and have earned the opportunity to play in the ACT.”“We want the players to give a much better performance in each game. Consistency is important in our long-term preparation for this team. The players have been doing a lot of training and are physically in better condition,” added Sarjit.

The Team to the Asian Champions Trophy 2024:Goalkeepers: Muhamad Zaimi Mat Deris, Adrian Andy Albert.Defenders: Muhammad Marhan Jalil (Capt), Faiz Helmi Jali, Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azhar, Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan, Muhamad Faris Harizan, Syarman Mat Tee.Midfielders: Mohd Fitri Saari, Nik Muhamad Aiman Nik Rozemi, Shello Silverius, Muhamad Syafiq Hassan, Muhammad Syawal Abdul Razak.Forwards: Faizal Saari, Muhamad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal, Muhajir Abdu Rauf, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin, Akhimullah Anuar Esook.

