There’s no doubt Suzuki have been MotoGP™’s shining light in 2020, and the Triple Crown will be richly deserved if it’s achieved. Barring a disaster, it looks like Mir, Rins and the entire GSX-RR factory will be heading into 2021 as the undisputed World Champions – but that, of course, isn’t a given yet. MotoGP™ is the most unpredictable sport on the planet and we know by now not to take anything for granted. Suzuki and Mir certainly won’t be as we look forward to two final jaw-dropping showdowns in Valencia and Portimao.