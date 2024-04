PFL 2024 MD5 – Don Bosco Garelli vs Mendiola FC 1991; Tuloy FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC; Philippine Army FC vs Taguig FC; Captured at Rizal Memorial Stadium on 04.20.24 by Jihan Ivy P. Caparros / Shutterd.

DB Garelli United produced the first shock of the Philippines Football League 2024 after a 4-2 win over Mendiola FC 1991.

Jules Komoin lifted Garelli with a hat-trick while John Tirado added a fourth goal as Garelli bounced back after their heavy defeat to Kaya FC the previous week.

For more, please click on https://pfl.org.ph/db-garelli-united-4-2-mendiola-fc-1991/

