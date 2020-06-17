In an unprecedented meeting between the CP150 team principals earlier this week, the main stakeholders of the Malaysian Cub Prix Championship agreed to implement a series of sustainability measures designed to carry the sport through this critical time.

The meeting was attended by Honda RCB SOLARALERT Cilik Team, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor, Ipone Yamaha YY Pang, Idemitsu Honda Yuzy Racing, Hi-Rev SCK Honda Racing and PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing.

The team owners unanimously agreed to reform the CP150 riders’ payment structure which had always been performance-based in the past.

In light of the challenging Covid-19 pandemic where all racing had been forcibly halted, the team bosses agreed to replace the old-fashioned race allowance which is paid race-by-race.

Instead, the teams agreed to build in a minimum wage buffer for their CP150 riders in the form of a monthly salary.

“For now, the reform will be concentrated solely on the CP150 class because this is the professional class where the riders’ full-time jobs are racing,” said Shahrol Yuzy Ahmad Zaini, the spokesperson of the group.

“The idea of the minimum wage is to ensure riders continue to receive some form of salary in the event that races are cancelled. We need to help each other during the tough times.”

However, Yuzy stressed that the minimum wage will not replace the performance bonuses which form the bulk of a rider’s income.

Like this: Like Loading...