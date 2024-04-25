Galven Green survived a two-stroke deficit with three holes to go and then birdied to win a play-off against Nicholas Fung in what was a dramatic finish to the Corolla Cross Cup at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club today. It was a back-to-back victory for Green who in February won the season-opener Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at Saujana GCC.

Green led Fung by one stroke overnight at -10. Both birdied the par 5 third hole but Fung drew level when he birdied the par 3 fifth. Then there was a two-shot swing at the par 4 8th when Fung birdied and Galven bogeyed.

Now leading by two, Fung continued with his good form by birdieing the 11th and 12th. Green remained patient and also birdied both holes. The margin remained at two strokes in favour of Fung until Green birdied the par 5 16th. Then on the next hole a par three, Fung bogeyed and they were back to all square.

The play-off was at the par 4 18th. Both had good drives and both were on in regulation. Sabahan Fung putted first and missed whereas Green managed to hole his birdie putt from 12 feet. “It was a good hole,” declared Green. I had a lucky drive and hit a good second shot and had a great putt.

“I had a tough front nine and didn’t really get much going. It wasn’t my best and I’m glad I came back on the back nine and hit some good shots. I feel great winning. It’s given me a lot more confidence looking ahead,” added Green.

Fung, still nursing a thumb injury, was generally happy to be back supporting the Toyota Tour despite coming so close to what would have been his second victory, having won the Hilux Cup in Sabah GCC last year. The Toyota Tour is organised by Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.

“I wasn’t expecting much this week,” said Fung. I told myself to have fun out there and work on my new swing. Finishing so high up the ladder is definitely a confidence booster.”

For his victory Green took home RM31,500 while Fung pocketed RM20,700. First round leader Kenneth De Silva bounced back after a disappointing second round, sharing the day’s low round of six-under 66 with Shahriffuddin Ariffin. De Silve finished joint third on eight-under 208 together with Khavish Varadan and Sukree Othman,

Rhaasrikanesh emerged as the Best Amateur for men when he finished joint 24th at one over

217. The ladies’ Best Amateur was Tan Ying Ying who ended up joint second in the Ladies Championship, losing to winner Audrey Tan by two strokes. Third was Amalia Shahzan.

Audrey claimed she wasn’t hitting the ball that well but she wasn’t chasing anything today. “My brain was just working on how to improve and what to work on throughout the week. The fact that I held myself well while being in the lead is my biggest takeaway this week,’ added Audrey who collected RM10,000 for her win.

Final Men’s Scores

203 Galven Green 67-67-69, Nicholas Fung 68-67-68 Green won after first hole play-off

208 Kenneth De Silva 66-76-66, Khavish Varadan 71-68-69, Sukree Othman 69-68-71

209 Paul San 69-69-71, Ben Leong 68-71-70

210 Lim Leun Kwang 71-70-69

211 Shahriffuddin Ariffin 74-71-66

Ladies

224 Audrey Tan 75-73-76

225 Tan Ying Ying (a) 74-79-73, Amalia Shahzan 75-76-75

227 Ainil Johani Bakar 73-76-78

