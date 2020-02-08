Perth Glory went nine Hyundai A-League games unbeaten on Friday night by accounting for Wellington Phoenix 4-2 at HBF Park.

Nick D’Agostino’s brace – the Australian U-23 striker’s second and third goals for Glory in two matches – helped Tony Popovic’s side establish a commanding buffer after Tomislav Mrcela broke the deadlock shortly before half time.

Wellington got a goal back when Gary Hooper came off the bench to head Tim Payne’s cross home and even after Payne was dismissed for a second yellow card, Hooper fired another one past Reddy to give Ufuk Talay’s side hope.

But although the undermanned visitors came home with a wet sail, Bruno Fornaroli settled the score in the 90th minute to extend Glory’s impressive unbeaten run.

For more, please click on to https://www.a-league.com.au/news/live-perth-glory-wellington-phoenix-a-league-goals-video-highlights-report-updates-stream