Galven Green teed off with a 5-wood at the ninth hole which was his 18th for the day, and then dialled in an 8-iron to four feet for his fifth birdie to card a second 67 and lead the Corolla Cross Cup with one more round to go at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club.

Such was his ease at how he ventured around the Garden Course at Glenmarie, giving away only two bogeys and taking advantage of his monstrous drives.

Green’s two-day aggregate of 134 was just one stroke ahead of veteran Nicholas Fung who also registered an impressive five-under 67. Joining them in the last group tomorrow is another veteran Sukree Othman who came home with a four-under 68 and is two strokes behind Fung and three adrift of Green.

Green made full use of his length off the tee by eagling the Par 5 11th hole for the second time in two days, this time with an eight-iron approach to the green. Yesterday he hit driver-wedge, making the hole seem like an easy par 4.

“You have to hit the fairway if you want to make that green in two,” said Green who remarked that he was quite happy with his game. He added that he wouldn’t be thinking about winning when he goes out tomorrow, rather, to keep to his game plan which is finding the fairways and greens and making the putts drop.

A win tomorrow would complete a back-to-back victory for Green who won the season-opener Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at Saujana GCC in February. In November last year Green registered his first win as a professional when he won the Alphard Cup at Kota Seriemas after a play-off.

Green will be headed to Phuket after this week for two events on the Asian Development Tour and will return to compete in the Vios Cup at Templer Park Country Club next month, the third event of the Toyota Tour organised by Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.

SHAH ALAM – APRIL 24: Pictured during Round 2 of Corolla Cross Cup TOYOTA TOUR Tournament at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Ali Mufti / Toyota Tour)

Lying in joint fourth at 138 a stroke behind Sukree were Paul San and Daeng Rahman followed by Ben Leong and Khavish Varadan. Overnight leader Kenneth De Silva knocked in two birdies but six bogeys caused him to drop down to joint 11th position with Amir Nazrin and Khor Kheng Wai at 142. The cut was at six over.

Two bogeys and a double did not stop Audrey Tan from grabbing the lead in the Ladies Championship, thanks to two birdies that helped her to a 148 aggregate and a stroke ahead of overnight leader Ainil Johani Bakar.

Lying third is amateur Tan Ying Ying on 153 followed by Qistina Balqis and another amateur Pang Hee Jie on 154.

Leading Men’s Rd 2 Scores

Galven Green 67-67 Nicholas Fung 68-67 Sukree Othman 69-68 Paul San 69-69, Daeng Rahman 69-69 Ben Leong 68-71, Khavish Varadan 71-68

Ladies

148 Audrey Tan 75-73

149 Ainil Johani Bakar 73-76

151 Amalia Shahzan 75-76

153 Tan Ying Ying (a) 74-79

154 Qistina Balqis 77-77, Pang Hee Jie (a) 78-76

