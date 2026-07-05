SHANGHAI, CHINA – JULY 05: Felipe Drugovich of Brazil driving the (28) Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric leads during the Shanghai E-Prix, Round 13 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Shanghai International Circuit on July 05, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhe Ji/LAT Images)

Lucas di Grassi secured victory in Round 13 for the Lola Yamaha ABT team, marking the team’s first win under the Lola brand

Di Grassi utilised ATTACK MODE strategically to overtake Joel Eriksson and Jean-Éric Vergne on the final two laps, extending his record as the series’ oldest race winner and establishing a new record as the oldest podium finisher.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Tokyo for Rounds 14 and 15 on Saturday 25th and 26th July 2026.

Lucas di Grassi claimed victory in Round 13 of the 2026 Shanghai E-Prix. This result represents the first time that the Lola Yamaha ABT team has reached the top step under the Lola brand.

The 2016/17 Champion utilised his final ATTACK MODE, all-wheel drive boost strategically following the conclusion of a Full Course Yellow – caused by his team-mate Zane Maloney stopping on track due to a suspension failure – to close the gap to the leaders. He overtook Joel Eriksson at the hairpin on the penultimate lap and subsequently moved past Jean-Éric Vergne at Turn 1 on the final lap to take the lead.

This victory marks di Grassi’s first trip to the top step since 2022. Di Grassi, who won the inaugural Formula E race in China in 2014, remains the series’ oldest race winner at 41 years and 328 days old, establishing a new record as the series’ oldest podium finisher.

Vergne finished second, followed by Eriksson, who secured his first career podium at Envision Racing’s home event. Pascal Wehrlein finished fourth, extending his lead in the Drivers’ World Championship, as prior points leader Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) did not start due to a technical issue. Sebastien Buemi finished fifth, and polesitter Felipe Drugovich finished sixth.

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship continues in Tokyo, for Rounds 14 and 15 on Saturday 25th and 26th July 2026.

Lucas Di Grassi, No. 11, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team said:

“I won the first race here in China – there’s nothing better than winning my last. We took the right risks today, but in the position we were, we had to take those risks, and I’m so glad we managed to make it. It was a great battle with JEV [Jean-Éric Vergne], a great battle with Joel [Eriksson] at the end, and I’m so happy that we pulled it off. We’ve been working flat out, it’s not always been easy, but moments like this is why we do all of this. I’m still winning races!”

Jean-Éric Vergne, No. 25, DS PENSKE said:

“I’m feeling very good – I’m actually very happy to be very frustrated with P2! Considering the season we’ve had, having a podium here today is fantastic, especially considering where we started. Both Lucas [di Grassi] and I were talking on the grid like: ‘lost for lost, you know, let’s try and use the dry pressure’. Actually, I couldn’t even follow the Safety Car at the beginning, so I got asked by the engineers to put the wet pressure, but I fought back. Luckily we did, and I’m very happy for the team. It’s been a rough season, so having a podium is nice.”

Joel Eriksson, No. 14, Envision Racing said:

“It was obviously a tough race. I had to fight hard for that one, coming from the back of the grid! But I came a little bit short in the end. I felt like I had it nicely under control just before the Full Course Yellow, so obviously I think we could have kept it until the line if it had been a green [flag] race to the end. Just after the Full Course Yellow, I didn’t have the grip from the tyres as before. So I obviously wanted a bit more, but I’m just super happy for the team, to deliver a podium in probably the most important race of the year for them here in Shanghai. It’s great to see all the Envision Racing people and employees here during the weekend. Very happy with our first podium, we showed great performance today.”

LOCAL STARS WEIZHOU XU, ZHANG YU, JIKE JUNYI, AND XU ZIWEI ENJOY ALL THE ACTION AT 2026 SHANGHAI E-PRIX

The 2026 Shanghai E-Prix attracted a host of celebrities from the worlds of music and screen, including actor and singer Weizhou Xu, acclaimed actors Zhang Yu and Chen Su, and singer Jike Junyi. Singers Qu JingJing and Lily Ji also joined the star-studded crowd to watch the electric drama unfold.

Saturday’s race saw acclaimed actress Chen Su wave the chequered flag as Pascal Wehrlein took victory, with Lily Ji holding the honour of waving the flag today.

Guests enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the championship, featuring VIP garage tours with Citroën Racing, Andretti Formula E, and Envision Racing, which offered an immersive glimpse into the high-speed innovation of electric racing.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Rounds 12 and 13 in Shanghai on 4 and 5 July. Find out where to watch here.

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE 2026 SHANGHAI E-PRIX

Sustainability news and activations for the 2026 Shanghai E-Prix include:

Increased Grid Power Utilisation: The Shanghai E-Prix transitioned to primary reliance on grid energy, supplemented by generators running on 100% renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel) repurposed from the Sanya E-Prix. This increased utilisation of grid power marks a significant efficiency milestone over previous seasons – streamlining trackside operations and substantially reducing the volume of temporary power infrastructure transported to the site.

The Shanghai E-Prix transitioned to primary reliance on grid energy, supplemented by generators running on 100% renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel) repurposed from the Sanya E-Prix. This increased utilisation of grid power marks a significant efficiency milestone over previous seasons – streamlining trackside operations and substantially reducing the volume of temporary power infrastructure transported to the site. Optimised Logistics: Freight was transported by road from Sanya to Shanghai, reducing CO2 emissions by 10 times on average versus air freight, alongside increased use of slower sea freight to further lower the overall carbon footprint of the E-Prix.

Freight was transported by road from Sanya to Shanghai, reducing CO2 emissions by 10 times on average versus air freight, alongside increased use of slower sea freight to further lower the overall carbon footprint of the E-Prix. Hydration & Single-Use Plastic Reduction: The Shanghai E-Prix expanded its Fan Village hydration initiative into the Paddock via the ‘Hydration House’. Tailored to regional climate needs and building on the removal of single-use packaged water in Europe, this setup brings hydration stations to teams, staff, and partners – fostering a grandstand-to-garage refill culture that eliminates plastic waste and looks to reduce waste and production carbon emissions.

The Shanghai E-Prix expanded its Fan Village hydration initiative into the Paddock via the ‘Hydration House’. Tailored to regional climate needs and building on the removal of single-use packaged water in Europe, this setup brings hydration stations to teams, staff, and partners – fostering a grandstand-to-garage refill culture that eliminates plastic waste and looks to reduce waste and production carbon emissions. Better Futures Fund (BFF): Formula E renewed its partnership with the Shanghai Foundation for Poverty Alleviation and Mutual Assistance. Supporting the ‘Home of Love’ project, funding will provide vulnerable children with vital counselling and resilience workshops.

Formula E renewed its partnership with the Shanghai Foundation for Poverty Alleviation and Mutual Assistance. Supporting the ‘Home of Love’ project, funding will provide vulnerable children with vital counselling and resilience workshops. Formula E Community Tour: Inspiring the next generation and highlighting grassroots-to-elite motorsport pathways, this initiative provided up to 100 local community members – including 15 national karting programme youth drivers – with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access featuring a dedicated career talk, a guided pit lane walk, Fan Village simulator challenges, and a live viewing of Free Practice 1 (FP1).

Inspiring the next generation and highlighting grassroots-to-elite motorsport pathways, this initiative provided up to 100 local community members – including 15 national karting programme youth drivers – with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access featuring a dedicated career talk, a guided pit lane walk, Fan Village simulator challenges, and a live viewing of Free Practice 1 (FP1). FIA Girls on Track returns to Shanghai: Empowering young women (ages 12–18) to break into motorsport, 100 participants received trackside access to FP1, hands-on driving safety and flag workshops, expert-led career mentoring, complimentary race-day tickets, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young women to present the wreaths on the official podium.

LAOFENGXIANG RETURNS AS OFFICIAL TROPHY PROVIDER FOR ABB FIA FORMULA E’S CHINA RACES, EXPANDING PARTNERSHIP FOR 2025/26

Following an electrifying weekend on track, Formula E and Laofengxiang have celebrated the expansion of their 2024/25 season partnership, with China’s iconic jewellery house returning as the Official Trophy Provider for all three of the Championship’s recent Chinese races. From the 2026 Lianxin Sanya E-Prix to this weekend’s double-header at the 2026 Shanghai E-Prix, the historic house handcrafted every piece of silverware presented to the winning drivers and teams, beautifully blending heritage craftsmanship with cutting-edge motorsport.

The 2026 Lianxin Sanya E-Prix saw Jake Dennis snatch the first of Laofengxiang’s winning driver trophies, a beautiful pen nib inspired trophy – a nod to the drivers writing their own story on track. This weekend’s 2026 Shanghai E-Prix saw Pascal Wehrlein take the first of the custom winged trophies, this year designed as complimentary double-header trophies, to entice a double-header winner. Yet today, Lucas di Grassi snatched the second for Lola Yamaha ABT.

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