Nicolo Bulega arrives at Donington Park having won every race contested so far in 2026, but the Prosecco DOC UK Round presents a fresh challenge. The iconic British venue, hosting the eighth round of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship from 10-12 July, remains the only circuit on the current calendar where the Italian has yet to claim victory.

Recent Form and Momentum

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) remains unbeaten in 2026, having amassed 434 points from the opening seven rounds. The Italian heads to Donington Park with a 121-point advantage over teammate Iker Lecuona, but to the only circuit on the current WorldSBK calendar where he has yet to win.

Lecuona sits second in the championship on 313 points and arrives in the UK on a remarkable streak of 18 consecutive runner-up finishes, all behind Bulega. The Spaniard’s run is an all-time WorldSBK record, as is the pair’s sequence of 18 consecutive Ducati one-two finishes.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) completes the current championship top three with 170 points after securing three podium finishes at Misano. The Italian returns to Donington Park looking to improve on a challenging 2025 visit, when 13th place was his best result.

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) heads into his home round fourth in the championship and as the highest-placed non-Ducati rider. He holds an eight-point advantage over brother Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), setting up another family battle on British soil.

Team & Rider News

Jake Dixon (Honda HRC) is expected to return to competition after sitting out the Emilia-Romagna Round to continue his rehabilitation programme.

Danilo Petrucci (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) is also aiming to return from injury, subject to the mandatory medical assessment ahead of the weekend.

Both Dixon and Petrucci took the opportunity to test in the UK to evaluate how their recovery is going ahead of the Prosecco DOC UK Round.

At Stake This Weekend

A clean sweep of Race 1, the Tissot Superpole Race and Race 2 would also see Nicolo Bulega equal Toprak Razgatlioglu’s all-time record of 11 WorldSBK “triplets”. The Italian currently shares second place on that list with Alvaro Bautista, both on 10.

Bulega also arrives on a streak of eight consecutive pole positions, equalling the all-time WorldSBK record set by Jonathan Rea between Aragon and Magny-Cours in 2021.

Ducati could secure the 2026 Manufacturers’ Championship as early as the Tissot Superpole Race by outscoring bimota by 31 points across Race 1 and the Superpole Race. Failing that, the Italian manufacturer would have another opportunity to clinch the title in Race 2 by extending its advantage over bimota by at least six points across the weekend.

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati could also wrap up the Teams’ Championship at Donington Park. Their first opportunity comes in Race 1, provided they outscore the bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team by 26 points.

Local Colours

British fans will have plenty to cheer for at Donington Park, with the Lowes’ brothers, and Tarran Mackenzie (MGM Optical Express Racing) all returning to race on home soil.

Joining them on the grid is rookie Thomas Bridewell (Superbike Advocates), who will celebrate his home round with a special Union Jack livery on his Ducati Panigale V4R.

The Prosecco DOC UK Round also marks a home event for the Pata Maxus Yamaha team, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, and Superbike Advocate all based in the UK.

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