FIA seeks partners to develop FIA-sanctioned Esports championships

Open call for proposals for FIA Esports Championship concepts

Growing popularity and market value of sim racing represents a significant commercial opportunity

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has launched a ‘Call for Proposal’ to find promoters and organisers of FIA sanctioned Esports Championships.

As one of the most accessible and affordable forms of competition, Esports will play a major role in the FIA’s plan to increase global motor sport participation and create new pathways into motor sport.

The Call for Proposal aims to identify suitable partners with whom the FIA can work on the continued development of its Esports strategy.

Proposals are expected to outline potential Esports Championship concepts, including:

overall format

venues and locations for on-site finals

geographical scope

a commercial strategy that ensures long term financial stability for Esports.

Sim racing is experiencing a massive growth in popularity, attracting not only casual gamers and motor sport enthusiasts but also professional racing drivers such as Max Verstappen and Esports competitors from all over the world.

The FIA MENA Esports Championship in 2025 generated 111 million views, and more than 6,000 drivers from 159 countries have already registered to take part in the first FIA Esports Global Rally Tour in May with finalists competing live on stage at this year’s FIA Awards in Shanghai in December.

With the global Esports market revenue projected to reach 5.1 billion US$ in 2026* the FIA’s Esports strategy has the potential to unlock significant commercial opportunities while opening access to motor sport competition.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “Esports represents one of the most accessible and rapidly growing forms of competition, creating new pathways for people around the world to engage with motor sport. This Call for Proposal marks an important milestone in the development of the FIA’s Esports strategy as we identify opportunities that will support sustainable growth and attract new audiences and competitors.”

FIA Esports Commission President, Niroshan Pereira, said: “The launch of this public Call for Proposal marks an important step in identifying experienced organisers and promoters capable of delivering FIA Esports Championships that meet the highest standards of excellence, integrity, innovation, and audience engagement.

Through this initiative, we aim to establish a transparent and ambitious framework that will support the sustainable growth of competitive Esports under the FIA umbrella while fostering collaboration across the wider Esports ecosystem.”

Interested parties have until 08:00 CEST on 17 August 2026 to submit their proposals to the FIA. – www.fia.com

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