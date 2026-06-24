Coffee company co-founded by Jake Wightman will support the Ultimate Championship with athlete gifting and barista service.

Last Rep Coffee has been announced as an official global supplier for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26.

The company is co-founded by British athletes Jake Wightman and Zak Seddon. Wightman, the 2022 world 1500m champion, and Seddon, an Olympian in the 3000m steeplechase, developed a love for great coffee over their many years of competing internationally in athletics.

They strive to provide the best quality beans while bringing customers into a community of coffee and fitness lovers.

The Ultimate Championship gives athletes a platform to shine, showcasing their passions and personalities on the track and off. This partnership with Last Rep Coffee further exemplifies efforts to bring athletes into as many aspects of event production as possible.

Coffee is an important part of the smooth operation of events and the daily routines of many athletes, and the support of Last Rep Coffee will help facilitate both.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with the World Athletics Ultimate Championship,” said Wightman.

“We started Last Rep with the aim of bringing a community of people together through the love of great coffee, and we can’t wait to do this for the athletes competing in Budapest. I’m looking forward to now seeing if I can join our coffee out there as I aim to earn my spot on the start line at the Ultimate!”

Seddon said: “Athletics is at the heart of Last Rep Coffee, making our partnership with the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, celebrating the best of the best, especially meaningful. We can’t wait for great coffee and world-class athletics.”

Last Rep will source their coffee beans for the Ultimate through KTRL, a Hungarian coffee roastery, simultaneously supporting a local company while optimising logistics.

Wightman is seeking qualification to the Ultimate through one of two available paths – by winning the Diamond League final or through world ranking. Fans can follow ranking movement and qualification status through the Road to the Ultimate tool.

Authentic engagement with the athletes of track and field is a foundational principle of the Ultimate Championship. In addition to the exploration of athlete-forward sponsors and suppliers, the Ultimate Stars of the event all have roles that directly connect to their unique pursuits.

Mondo Duplantis is creating the Ultimate Anthem, Letsile Tebogo and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden are serving as Team Captains for the Kids’ Athletics Ultimate Challenge, and Tara Davis-Woodhall is taking on the role of lead content creator at the new global championship.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship, taking place on 11-13 September, is designed to settle the debate over who is the best of the best – with world champions, Olympic champions, Wanda Diamond League winners and the year’s top-ranked athletes all striving to be crowned the champion of champions. – www.worldathletics.org

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