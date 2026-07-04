Philippine women’s national football team head coach Mark Torcaso has outlined a strategic preparation campaign for the Filipinas’ return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, one that will take the team across four continents leading to June 2027, as they aim to improve on their 2023 World Cup showing and advance out of the group stage.

The campaign spans four continents:

September 2026 — Asian Games in Japan

October 2026 — Friendlies in South America

November-December 2026 — Friendlies in Asia and Oceania

February 2027 — Pinatar Cup in Spain

April 2027 — 2028 Olympic Qualifiers – home and away

June — Early World Cup camp in South America

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/torcaso-filipinas-to-be-fully-prepared-in-2027-fifa-womens-world-cup/

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