Philippine women’s national football team head coach Mark Torcaso has outlined a strategic preparation campaign for the Filipinas’ return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, one that will take the team across four continents leading to June 2027, as they aim to improve on their 2023 World Cup showing and advance out of the group stage.
The campaign spans four continents:
September 2026 — Asian Games in Japan
October 2026 — Friendlies in South America
November-December 2026 — Friendlies in Asia and Oceania
February 2027 — Pinatar Cup in Spain
April 2027 — 2028 Olympic Qualifiers – home and away
June — Early World Cup camp in South America
For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/torcaso-filipinas-to-be-fully-prepared-in-2027-fifa-womens-world-cup/
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