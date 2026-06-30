The CommBank Socceroos have secured landmark home international fixtures in September against five-time FIFA World Cup™ winners Brazil, thanks to the support of the Queensland Government and Tourism and Events Queensland.

Tony Popovic’s side will take on Brazil in two matches: at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Friday, 25 September) and Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (Tuesday, 29 September).

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/commbank-socceroos-face-five-time-world-champions-brazil

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