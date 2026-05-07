Title holders Buriram United FC moved a step closer to retaining the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Wednesday with a 3-1 semi-final first leg away win over Johor Darul Ta’zim FC as Selangor FC gained a 2-1 victory over Nam Ðinh FC at MBPJ Stadium.

Guilherme Bissoli converted a pair of magnificent strikes to give Mark Jackson’s side a two-goal advantage after dominating against the serial Malaysia Super League champions ahead of the return clash in Buriram next Wednesday.

“I think it’s good,” said Bissoli, who was named the Shopee Star of the Match. “To play here is always so difficult, the game is very hard. But we stayed strong today and I think we played very good. Now we need to enjoy this result and be ready for the next game.

“It’s so important this result. Playing away, every time is so difficult but we did a good job but we need to enjoy this result before the next game because it’s so hard and keep strong.”

Buriram United silenced the boisterous home crowd in the 34th minute when Bissoli struck against the run of play. A cross from the left by Sasalak Haiprakhon was met brilliantly by the Brazilian, whose left-footed low drive gave Ahmad Shyihan Hazmi no chance.

Two minutes into first-half injury time, Čaušić doubled the visitors’ lead, scoring with a powerful header from a cross on the left by Theeraton Bunmathan.

Ager Aketze produced a lifeline for JDT in stoppage time, pulling a goal back when his shot from the right curled beyond the reach of Neil Etheridge but Bissoli restored the two-goal cushion almost immediately with a glorious volley.

Selangor, meanwhile, saw Chrigor Moraes score twice as the Malaysian debutants gained the upper hand in their clash with reigning V.League 1 champions Nam Ðinh before their second leg encounter in Vietnam next week.

Chrigor gave Selangor a 38th minute lead when he slid in to meet Quentin Cheng’s perfectly weighted pass from the right after the fullback had been released behind the defence by Noor Al-Rawabdeh’s lofted ball from deep inside his own half.

That lead was to last only eight minutes with Percy Tau unlocking the home defence in first-half stoppage time, the South African cutting inside from the right before delivering the ball into the six yard box for Nguyễn Văn Vĩ to stab in.

But 13 minutes into the second half, Selangor reclaimed the advantage when Cheng and Chrigor combined again.

Faisal Halim threaded his pass through to Cheng and the defender showed no hesitation in shuttling his pass forward towards Chrigor, who controlled with a deft first touch before calmly lifting his shot over the advancing Caíque to score.

“I’m very happy for this victory at home,” said Chrigor, who was named Shopee Star of the Match. “We always expect a good season, but this is different. I’m very happy to help my team and to be here.”

The Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS) v Buriram United FC (THA) – Guilherme Bissoli (#7), Buriram United FC Selangor FC (MAS) v Nam Định FC (VIE) – Chrigor Moraes (#91), Selangor FC

The Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Semi-Finals second leg fixtures are on May 13 as follows:

DATE MATCH # MATCH MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF(LOCALTIME) KICK-OFF(GMT) May 13 33 SF Leg 2 NAM ĐỊNH FC (VIE) v SELANGOR FC (MAS) Thiên Trường Stadium, Ninh Binh 5.30pm 10.30am 34 SF Leg 2 BURIRAM UNITED FC (THA) v JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) Buriram Stadium, Buriram 7pm 12pm

The home and away final is on May 20 and 27.

Catch all the Shopee Cup™ news at https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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