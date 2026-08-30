Cong An Hanoi FC (CAHN) hauled in their second Vietnam Super Cup title in two editions after a comprehensive 5-0 beating of Cong An Ho Chi Minh City at the Hang Day Stadium this evening.

Brazilian striker Alan Grafite grabbed the opener after just eight minutes before doubling the advantage for CAHN in the 27th minute.

CAHN would finish the first half on 3-0 in front with the third goal just before the break (45th+2).

Vietnam international Nguyen Dinh Bac then extended the advantage for CAHN with the fourth goal of the game in the 69th minute as Frans Putros put the finishing touch three minutes later.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF #VLeague

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