adidas is taking over 103 Coffee, The Waterfront @ ParkCity with THE REFUEL HUB, bringing together running, coffee and music with the local running community.

At the heart of the experience is the adidas Hyperboost Edge, taking runners from the first kilometre through to the post-run refuel, with opportunities to lace up, put the shoe to the test and experience it alongside the community. The run may end, but the energy does not.

THE REFUEL HUB will officially kick off on 5 September 2026 with the community taking to the streets of Desa ParkCity for a 5KM run. Here’s how the day will unfold:

Community Run with ARKL – Hit the route with the ARKL community for a session built around shared miles, movement and good energy.

– Hit the route with the ARKL community for a session built around shared miles, movement and good energy. Hyperboost Edge Shoe Trialling – Lace up Hyperboost Edge and experience the shoe firsthand alongside the community.

– Lace up Hyperboost Edge and experience the shoe firsthand alongside the community. DJ Session – Join Ashley Lau for a run, before heading back to 103 Coffee, The Waterfront @ ParkCity where she takes over the decks for a post-run DJ session.

– Join Ashley Lau for a run, before heading back to 103 Coffee, The Waterfront @ ParkCity where she takes over the decks for a post-run DJ session. Post-Run Treats – Cool down and recharge after the run with refreshing sorbet served from a dedicated sorbet cart.

– Cool down and recharge after the run with refreshing sorbet served from a dedicated sorbet cart. adiClub Exclusive Menu – A specially curated menu at 103 Coffee, The Waterfront @ ParkCity, available from 5 September to 31 October 2026, with adiClub members enjoying 10% off selected menu items.

The Hyperboost Edge is available via adidas.com.my and at selected adidas stores. Follow @adidasMY on Instagram for the latest updates on Hyperboost Edge.

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