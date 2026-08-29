Teams aiming to vie for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027™ title discovered their Qualifiers challenge following the Draw at the AFC House.

The 35 teams were divided into seven groups of five to contest a single round-robin centralised league for the qualifying rounds that run from November 8 to 20, 2026.

The seven group winners will join the nine AFC representatives from the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 who have automatically qualified – Australia, China PR, Japan (defending champions), Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam – in the Finals.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u17_asian_cup.html/news/uzbekistan-2027-hopefuls-discover-qualification-path

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