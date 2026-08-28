Brazil’s Alison dos Santos produced one of the most stunning performances of the year at the Weltklasse meeting, clocking a world 400m hurdles record of 45.80* at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Zurich on Thursday (27).

The 2022 world champion made up the stagger on multiple global champion Karsten Warholm by half way, then continued to forge ahead, charging through the line in 45.80. His winning time took 0.14 off the world record set by Warholm at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

On this occasion, Warholm finished a distant runner-up in 46.69 – still one of the fastest times in history.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

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