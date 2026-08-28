Kaya FC-Iloilo earned their third straight PFF Women’s League (PWL) title, matching De La Salle University as the most decorated team in league history with a perfect seven-game sweep of the 2026 season.

The side, which had won the PWL titles in 2023 and 2025, capped the season with a 2-0 finale versus runner-up Far Eastern University (FEU) at the Adidas Football Park in Pasay City.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/awcl-bound-kaya-fc-iloilo-notches-pwl-3-peat-with-season-sweep/

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