0.038s makes it the closest top 3 on a Friday as the form book is turned upside down and a new lap record set.

An electric Friday at Aragon saw the lap record shattered on three occasions as Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) all traded paint in the closing stages.

In the end, it was Bez’s 1’45.455 that was unbeatable – at least on day one – to stop the perfect homecoming for the Marquez brothers on what has historically been Marquez territory.

HOW IT WENT: steady away in the early stages

Leading the way all the way through the session until the closing stages, Marc Marquez was as majestic as ever at MotorLand Aragon. He had the advantage over title rival Bezzecchi whilst Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) was in P3, bouncing back from his crash earlier on in FP1. However, it was an extreme calm before an enormous storm in the final quarter of an hour.

FINAL 15 MINUTES: crunch time for Q2 placings

Time attack mode engaged, limits being pushed; the first to blink was Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) who pinched P1 from the #93 whilst Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing), teammate Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) all fired in fast laps. Outside the top ten, it was a far from ideal start to his time attack for Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) as the Australian fell at Turn 2. He was OK, straight on his feet and rushing back to the box to try and get out and improve on the second bike.

LAP RECORDS: #72 vs #93 in Friday head-to-head

Red sectors lit up the time screens but one rider in particular was on a scorching lap. Seven MotoGP wins at Aragon, Marc Marquez fired in a 1’45.493 to smash his own lap record out the park. Brother Alex Marquez got within a few hundreds of the old lap record on his first try but going into the final five minutes was still 0.273s adrift of P1. It wasn’t done though; Bezzecchi was likewise on a stunning lap time and snatched P1 away from the home hero by 0.038s. Alex Marquez gave it a good go with his final effort but while toppling brother Marc, wasn’t able to get into P1 and ahead of Bezzecchi.

REST OF TOP 10: straight to Q2 for…

Away from the top three and it was Di Giannantonio who resisted a late charge from Aldeguer with Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) rounding out the top six. Martin had been as high as second but settled for seventh, one place ahead of Acosta. Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) was a solid ninth whilst one of the rides of the day went to Johann Zarco (LCR Honda CASTROL) who on his return to action after a three-month layoff clinched tenth and a direct passage to Q2.

MISSING THE CUT: Q1 bound for…

Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) was 11th and missed out by 0.010s to teammate Zarco whilst Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) made a mistake on his final flying lap, leaving the double World Champion in P13. He was just ahead of 2021 World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) who was also top Yamaha on the day.

MotoGP Practice results from Aragon!

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