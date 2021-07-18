The 2021 Continental Futsal Championship will kick-off with the Egypt vs Tajikistan clash on 25 July 2021 at Show DC in Bangkok.
The Continental Futsal Championship 2021 is being organized as a warmup event for the several teams who will be taking part in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania later in the year.
Out of the eight teams taking part in the Continental Futsal Championship, five teams will be in Lithuania in September 2021 and they are Thailand, Lithuania, Iran, Uzbekistan and Egypt.
2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
FIXTURES
25 July 2021
1100hrs – Egypt vs Tajikistan
1300hrs – Iran vs Lithuania
1500hrs – Uzbekistan vs Kosovo
1700hrs – Thailand vs Mozambique
26 July 2021
1100hrs – Lithuania vs Egypt
1300hrs – Tajikistan vs Iran
1500hrs – Mozambique vs Uzbekistan
1700hrs – Kosovo vs Thailand
27 July 2021
1100hrs – Tajikistan vs Lithuania
1300hrs – Iran vs Egypt
1500hrs – Kosovo vs Mozambique
1700hrs -Thailand vs Uzbekistan
29 July 2021
1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 4th Place in Group A vs 4th Place in Group B
SEMIFINALS
1300hrs – Winner of Group B vs Runner-up of Group A
1600hrs – Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B
30 July 2021
1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 3rd Place Group A vs 3rd Place Group B
1300hrs – 3rd & 4th Placing
1600hrs – FINAL
