Entry lists for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26 (WXC Tallahassee 26) confirm that 485 athletes from 52 federations are entered for the global event in Florida, USA, on Saturday 10 January.

A total of 246 athletes (101 women, 145 men) are entered for the individual senior races, while 163 athletes (76 women, 87 men) are listed for the U20 races. In the mixed relay, 15 teams have been entered.

Kenya topped the medal table ahead of Ethiopia and Uganda at the last edition of the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade in 2024 with a total of 11 medals, six of them gold.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo defends his title in the senior men’s race. The 25-year-old won the U20 title on home soil in Kampala in 2017 before claiming senior titles in Bathurst in 2023 and Belgrade in 2024.

He will go for a senior hat-trick in Tallahassee, where he will be joined on the Ugandan team by Dan Kibet, who formed part of the nation’s silver medal-winning team at the last edition.

Berihu Aregawi secured individual silver behind Kiplimo in both Bathurst and Belgrade, and the pair are set to renew their rivalry as the Olympic 10,000m silver medallist is listed on the Ethiopian team along with Biniam Mehary and Tadese Worku.

The entry list also includes world 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier of France, Spain’s European cross-country champion Thierry Ndikumwenayo and Kenya’s world half marathon silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo.

World 10km record-holder Agnes Ngetich returns to World Cross Country Championships action three years on from claiming bronze in Bathurst. She features on Kenya’s senior women’s team along with national trials winner Maurine Chebor.

Their challengers include Uganda’s Sarah Chelangat, who finished fifth – one place behind Ngetich – in Belgrade two years ago, and Joy Cheptoyek, who finished seventh in the world 10,000m final in Tokyo. Senayet Getachew, who won the U20 title in 2023, features on Ethiopia’s team.

Weini Kelati Frezghi won at the US Cross Country Championships in Portland to secure her spot on the host nation team and she has been confirmed for Tallahassee, along with runner-up Katie Izzo.

Ethiopia’s 17-year-old Marta Alemayo will defend her title in the U20 race.

Kenya will defend the mixed relay title and the nation’s squad includes world 1500m bronze medallist Reynold Cheruiyot, Purity Chepkirui and Kyumbe Munguti, who all formed part of the gold medal-winning team in Belgrade two years ago.

The final start lists will be available on the eve of the competition.

