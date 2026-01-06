2025 World Match Racing Tour Final, Day 1. Shenzhen, Bao’an, China. January 06, 2026.

The opening day of the 2025 World Match Racing Tour Final, running from 6-11 January in Shenzhen China, delivered high-intensity racing from the first start, with no shortage of close calls and razor-thin margins amongst the sixteen competing teams. Leading the first group of eight teams after completing 4 races is USA’s Christian Prendergast from Chicago, 20, the youngest competitor in the fleet, with three wins. In the second group, five teams are levelled at two wins in their first three matches.

Racing aboard the matched fleet of Far East 28 yachts in challenging and shifty conditions in Happy Harbour in the centre of Shenzhen, the increased entry list of 16 teams were split into two groups of 8 with the first group racing during the morning, and the second taking to the water in the afternoon.

Competing in his first WMRT Final, Prendergast and crew of Graham Spence, Mark Spearman and Sam Gilmour (son of former WMRT Champion Peter Gilmour, AUS) was quick to make an impact at his first WMRT Final appearance, with early wins over world-ranked number one match racer Chris Poole, former world champion Nick Egnot-Johnson and Sweden’s Bjorn Hansen.

“It’s a challenging venue but it’s rewarding when you can win a race” added Prendergast. “We are delighted to have be invited to Shenzhen and we are just taking it it one race at a time this week.”

With an unexpected breeze filing in early in the morning, some teams were caught off guard in the early races involving a port-starboard incident between Prendergast and France’s Aurelién Pierroz, awarding a penalty for Pierroz. Despite the early setback, Pierroz was able to recover, clearing the penalty on the first leg and taking the match win.

Eight-time match racing world champion and defending Shenzhen champion Ian Williams, experienced a slower start to the day, admitting his team needed to shake off the rust as his team worked to “shake off the rust.” A brief man-overboard incident added to the challenge, but the team recovered well and remains firmly in contention with two wins from four matches in the opening round.

In the second qualifying group, five teams ended the day levelled on two wins from three races, including current women’s match racing world champion France’s Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Normandy Elite Team competing in Shenzhen for the first time.

WMRT veterans Eric Monnin from Switzerland, and Sweden’s Johnie Bernttson had a slower start to the day with Monnin posting one win and Berntsson at three losses from three races.

2025 WMRT Final Shenzhen Bao’an skippers

Chris Poole, USA – Riptide Racing (World ranking #1)

Crew Malcolm Parker, Matthew Cornwell, Joachim Aschenbrenner

Eric Monnin, SUI – Capvis Swiss Match Racing (World ranking #2)

Crew Ute Monnin-Wagner, Simon Brügger, Maxime Mesnil, Yves-Marie Pilon

Johnie Berntsson, SWE – Berntsson Sailing Team (World ranking #3)

Crew Olof Lundgren, Linn Berntsson, Hans Oskarsson

Ian Garreta, FRA – Med Racing (World ranking #4)

Crew Camille Pfaff, Gaultier Tallieu, Calixte Benoit, Amandine Le Van Jacob

Aurélien Pierroz,, FRA – Match in Black (World ranking #5)

Crew Aurélien Barthelemy, Clément Michel, Sébastien Riot, Kenza Coutard

Cole Tapper, AUS – Kairos Racing (World ranking #6)

Crew Jack Frewin, Hamish Vass, Max Brennan

Nick Egnot-Johnson, NZL – Knots Racing (World ranking #7)

Crew Samuel Barnett, Zak Merton, Chris Main, Zach Main

Timothée Rossi, FRA – Sudistes Sailing Team (World ranking #8)

Crew Leo Maurin, Theo Masse, Julien Bunel, Alice Chiappori

Ian Williams, GBR – Pindar by Manuport Logistics (World ranking #10)

Crew Gerard Mitchell, Richard Sydenham, Jon Gundersen

Tom Foucher, FRA – APCC Sailing Team (World ranking #11)

Crew Alexandre Declerck, Benjamin Pajusco, Armel Le Carrer, Victoire Lerat

Rocco Attili, ITA – RBYS Racing (World ranking #13)

Crew Luca Camilli Meletani, Ashik Crevatin, Livia Tarabella, Gianluca Perasole

Christian Prendergast, USA – A Team (World ranking #17)

Crew Sam Gilmour, Graeme Spence, Mark Spearman

Pauline Courtois, FRA – Match in Pink by Normandy Elite (World ranking #19)

Crew Maëlenn LEMAITRE, Louise ACKER, Sophie FAGUET, Laurane METTRAUX

Oscar Engström, SWE – Team Liros (World ranking #24)

Crew Rasmus Alnebeck, Emil Wolfgang, Filip Karlsson

Jeppe Borch, DEN, Borch Match Race Team (World ranking #32)

Crew Gustav Wantzin, Sebastian Olsen, Matias Rossing

Björn Hansen, SWE – Hansen Sailing Team (World ranking #37)

Crew Nils BJERKÅS, Mathias BREDIN, Karl LJUNG, BJÖRN STENSON

