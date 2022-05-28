With forecasts of possible rain on Saturday at Mugello, the bulk of the Q2 starting line-up may have effectively already been decided. That makes a nervous wait for Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in 11th position and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in 12th, among others. Marquez was 0.767 seconds off Espargaro’s pace but just 0.040 seconds outside the top 10, having apparently finished the session on the new RC213V chassis. Nakagami found no improvement on his FP1 effort and slipped to 13th on the combined timesheet, while both Rins and fellow Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Joan Mir both have work to do if they are to get into Q2.