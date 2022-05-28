A record 11 teams are set to do battle in this year’s AFF Women’s Championship 2022 in the Philippines on 4-17 July 2022.

This follows the official draw ceremony that was hosted by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) this afternoon in Manila.

The Philippines, which is one of two ASEAN nations to have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, are the tournament hosts and will make their 12th appearance in the competition having participated since 2004.

They will face four-time winners Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia in Group A.

Meanwhile, defending champions and fellow FIFA Women’s World Cup debutants Vietnam will be against Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Cambodia, and Laos in Group B

Matches will be played at the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan City, Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila and Imus City Grandstand in Imus, Cavite.

