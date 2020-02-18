Mitch Evans jumps to top of the standings for Panasonic Jaguar Racing with strong showing at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City
– DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa drives through field from ninth on the grid to pick-up second successive runner-up place
– Sebastien Buemi back on the podium for Nissan e.dams to kick-start championship challenge with first points finish so far this season
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING
MITCH EVANS
“It is very nice leaving here knowing that you managed to sort the issues from past races. We had a very good pace and it was a tight battle with Andre. It felt like deja vu from Rome! After overtaking him, I put my head down and tried to gain distance as everybody was quite aggressive in my mirrors. I had to keep them away and the car was working well. I only had to keep hitting the targets. I cannot wait to watch the replay back, as I have heard it was crazy behind me. It feels great to achieve a second victory in Formula E and doing so in Mexico surrounded by such a passionate crowd… it is the cherry on the cake.”
DS TECHEETAH
DS TECHEETAH
ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA
“Going into the race we knew we had a great car. Today was more about energy management than temperatures and we handled it better than others. The car is extremely fast, but I need to work on my qualifying. Being able to get familiar with the car over one lap would make my life much easier during the race. Both me and JEV planned the race really well and we both came through the field. We played a bit of a team game out there, but our engineers knew what they were doing. I was quicker than him and he made it easy for me to overtake and chase Seb. So fair play to him! The team in Paris deserves a massive shout out for all the work they have done so far this season. We have a great team and they never stop working.”
Nissan e.dams
NISSAN E.DAMS
SEBASTIEN BUEMI
“I had a loose start and did not manage to make much progress in the opening lap, but I am happy with my race today. Andre was making it really difficult for me at the beginning, as he was completely flat out and I had to consume energy to keep him behind. I managed to overtake de Vries but I struggled halfway through the race. Today DS TECHEETAH were extremely fast, especially Antonio, and I did the best I could. The new track layout made it much easier without the chicanes and I really enjoyed it. Overall I am very happy to be back on the podium for the first time since the final race last season in New York.”
RACE RESULTS
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
46:42.093s
(26)
2
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
+4.271s
(18)
3
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
+6.181s
(15)
4
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
+14.331s
(12)
5
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+19.244s
(11)
6
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
+28.346s
(8)
7
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
+29.750s
(6)
8
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
+30.204s
(4)
9
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
+30.796s
(2)
10
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
+31.132s
(1)
11
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
+32.818s
12
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
+33.665s
13
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
+35.512s
14
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
+36.399s
15
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
+50.888s
16
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
+1:04.891s
DNF
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
35 Laps
DNF
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
31 Laps
DNF
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
30 Laps
DNF
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
25 Laps
DNF
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
18 Laps
DNF
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
11 Laps
(3)
DNF
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
6 Laps
DNF
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
2 Laps
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
DRIVER STANDINGS
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
47
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
46
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
39
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
38
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
32
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
28
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
28
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
25
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
22
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
21
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
18
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
16
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
15
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
13
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
12
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
10
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
8
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
2
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
TEAM STANDINGS
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
71
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
59
Mercedes-Benz EQ
56
DS TECHEETAH
55
Nissan e.dams
43
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
40
Envision Virgin Racing
38
ROKiT Venturi Racing
24
TAG Heuer Porsche
21
Mahindra Racing
15
GEOX DRAGON
2
NIO 333
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
