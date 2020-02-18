Mitch Evans jumps to top of the standings for Panasonic Jaguar Racing with strong showing at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City
– DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa drives through field from ninth on the grid to pick-up second successive runner-up place
– Sebastien Buemi back on the podium for Nissan e.dams to kick-start championship challenge with first points finish so far this season
“It is very nice leaving here knowing that you managed to sort the issues from past races. We had a very good pace and it was a tight battle with Andre. It felt like deja vu from Rome! After overtaking him, I put my head down and tried to gain distance as everybody was quite aggressive in my mirrors. I had to keep them away and the car was working well. I only had to keep hitting the targets. I cannot wait to watch the replay back, as I have heard it was crazy behind me. It feels great to achieve a second victory in Formula E and doing so in Mexico surrounded by such a passionate crowd… it is the cherry on the cake.”
“Going into the race we knew we had a great car. Today was more about energy management than temperatures and we handled it better than others. The car is extremely fast, but I need to work on my qualifying. Being able to get familiar with the car over one lap would make my life much easier during the race. Both me and JEV planned the race really well and we both came through the field. We played a bit of a team game out there, but our engineers knew what they were doing. I was quicker than him and he made it easy for me to overtake and chase Seb. So fair play to him! The team in Paris deserves a massive shout out for all the work they have done so far this season. We have a great team and they never stop working.”
“I had a loose start and did not manage to make much progress in the opening lap, but I am happy with my race today. Andre was making it really difficult for me at the beginning, as he was completely flat out and I had to consume energy to keep him behind. I managed to overtake de Vries but I struggled halfway through the race. Today DS TECHEETAH were extremely fast, especially Antonio, and I did the best I could. The new track layout made it much easier without the chicanes and I really enjoyed it. Overall I am very happy to be back on the podium for the first time since the final race last season in New York.”
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
46:42.093s
|
(26)
|
2
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
+4.271s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+6.181s
|
(15)
|
4
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
+14.331s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+19.244s
|
(11)
|
6
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+28.346s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+29.750s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
+30.204s
|
(4)
|
9
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
+30.796s
|
(2)
|
10
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+31.132s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+32.818s
|
|
12
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+33.665s
|
|
13
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+35.512s
|
|
14
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
+36.399s
|
|
15
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
+50.888s
|
|
16
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
+1:04.891s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
35 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
31 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Daniel Abt
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
30 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
25 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
18 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
11 Laps
|
(3)
|
DNF
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
6 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2 Laps
|
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
47
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
46
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
39
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
38
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
32
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
28
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
28
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
25
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
22
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
21
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
18
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
16
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
15
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
13
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
12
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
10
|
Daniel Abt
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
8
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
2
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
2
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
0
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
71
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
59
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
56
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
55
|
Nissan e.dams
|
43
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
40
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
38
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
24
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
21
|
Mahindra Racing
|
15
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
NIO 333
|
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification