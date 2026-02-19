Ezra FC have opened up a two-point advantage over second-place Young Elephants FC at the top of the 2025/26 Laos League 1.

After 13 matches, Ezra FC have accumulated 34 points – two points ahead of Young Elephants, but who has played a match more.

At the last matchday, Ezra were held 2-2 by Mazda GB FC at the new Laos National Stadium with Chony Wenpaserth nailing a brace with goals in the 33rd and 69th minute.

Toshinari Sato was on target for Mazda GB FC in the 67th minute before Odin Siphanit grabbed the equaliser in the 86th minute.

In the meantime, Young Elephants failed to reel in the full points with their 1-1 draw against Master 7 FC.

Jung Hyun-wook was on target for Young Elephants early in the second minute before Vaithaya Sisongkham nailed the equaliser for Master 7 FC with a penalty two minutes to the end.

