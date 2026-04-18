Herrera fends off Neila in a restarted Race 1 at the Assen TT Circuit; Ramos crashes out while battling for third



Race 1 Highlights:

Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) fought off stiff competition in the shape of Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) to bag the win, with the duo finishing ten seconds clear of their closest competition.



(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) fought off stiff competition in the shape of (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) to bag the win, with the duo finishing ten seconds clear of their closest competition. Though Neila narrowly missed out on victory, she has earned the Race 2 pole after setting the fastest lap in this first race (1’47.150).



narrowly missed out on victory, she has earned the Race 2 pole after setting the fastest lap in this first race (1’47.150). Klint Racing teammates Paola Ramos and Roberta Ponziani battled hard at the front of a fierce chasing group. Italian Ponziani defended herself well to claim her first podium of the season, while her Spanish teammate unfortunately suffered a crash at the final corner that denied her another strong result.



and battled hard at the front of a fierce chasing group. Italian defended herself well to claim her first podium of the season, while her Spanish teammate unfortunately suffered a crash at the final corner that denied her another strong result. In a race run over just 8 laps, a spirited Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) reemerged today, working her way up the field to take fourth position.



(Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) reemerged today, working her way up the field to take fourth position. Thai entry Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) climbed as high as third in this hotly contested race, before ultimately securing a solid fifth place finish, just a tenth behind British rider Jones .



(EEST NJT Racing Team) climbed as high as third in this hotly contested race, before ultimately securing a solid fifth place finish, just a tenth behind British rider . Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) and Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) boosted their respective points tallies by finishing P6 and P7.



(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) and (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) boosted their respective points tallies by finishing P6 and P7. Scoring their first top ten finishes in the WorldWCR category, rookie riders Karolina Danak (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA), Arianna Barale (Hadden Racing Team) and Martina Guarino (Prata Motor Sport) all now have points on the board.



(Yamaha AD78 FIMLA), (Hadden Racing Team) and (Prata Motor Sport) all now have points on the board. The last lap brought crashes for French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha), Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) and title contender Ramos , who has sustained a right hand contusion and will be assessed by doctors ahead of Sunday’s Race 2.



(GMT94 Yamaha), (Hadden Racing Team) and title contender , who has sustained a right hand contusion and will be assessed by doctors ahead of Sunday’s Race 2. Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) and Line Vieillard (FT Racing Academy) were unable to line up for the restarted race after being caught up in a multi-rider crash at Turn 1 on the opening lap of the original race. Relph will be reviewed tomorrow morning after sustaining left ankle and foot contusions in the incident.



(Full Throttle Racing), (PR46+1 Racing Team) and (FT Racing Academy) were unable to line up for the restarted race after being caught up in a multi-rider crash at Turn 1 on the opening lap of the original race. will be reviewed tomorrow morning after sustaining left ankle and foot contusions in the incident. Having battled inside the top five, MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse rider Yvonne Cerpa received a 37-second penalty for irresponsible riding (causing the Turn 1 crash), ultimately placing P17.



Championship Standings:

Now holding 70 points, Herrera extends her championship lead

extends her championship lead Neila moves into second with 52 points

moves into second with 52 points Rookie Ramos lies third on 45

lies third on 45 Ponziani holds 39 points to place fourth, followed by Rivera, fifth with 27

Key Points:

Pole position: Maria Herrera – 1’47.031

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Race fastest lap: Beatriz Neila – 1’47.150 (lap 7)

P1 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“I’m really happy with the result but the race was difficult to manage. We had to restart the race after the crash, but I was very focused and worked to build a gap. Beatriz came with me, but I was strong through the last sector. I expected Beatriz to try to pass me through the last chicane, but she impressed me with an incredible overtake through the corner. Fortunately, I was able to get back in front, and I think I managed the race well. I’m very happy to be leading the standings right now; the goal is to try and finish on the podium each time, improving race by race.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“The race was fantastic. It was short, yes, but I really enjoyed it. I studied Maria closely through each corner and tried to pass her in the last sector. In the end, Maria got back in front of me through the last chicane but I’m happy because I feel I’ve taken a step with respect to Portimão. I didn’t give up and know I did my best. I have the speed so if it’s dry tomorrow then I’ll try again. And if it’s wet, no problem, though we might see a more careful race.”



P3 | Roberta Ponziani | Klint Racing Team

“It was a crazy race, particularly the final lap. I’m happy with the result though, and we take good championship points. I’m now third overall and it’s important to run consistently up front. I’m not quite sorted with the setting but hopefully tomorrow I can do better and perhaps stick closer to the leaders. I’ve only been on the podium in Italy so far, so I’m happy to finish top three here at Assen. Let’s see what happens tomorrow when we’ll try to fight for another strong result.”

Race 1 Results

1. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR)

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.083s

3. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +10.803s

4. Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) +11.495s

5. Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) +11.618s

6. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +13.716s

Fastest lap: Beatriz Neila – 1’47.150s, new lap record

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