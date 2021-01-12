The re-introduction of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the Malaysian government has forced the FA of Malaysia (FAM) to cancel the planned centralised national training camp.

The national camp under head coach Tan Cheng Hoe was initially planned for 16-26 January 2021.

Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, the President of the FAM said the decision was made at the 12th Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting that was held yesterday.

“ For the sake of the health of the players and everyone involved, we have to accept (the announcement of the MCO). Being safe is far more important and it is for that reason, we have decided to cancel the planned training session,” said Hamidin.

“However, the team will still have to train in March in preparation for the remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. And the players will have to be ready.”

Other than the matches for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Malaysian team is also being prepared for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 at the end of the year.

