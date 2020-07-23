The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have taken over the administration of the Amateur Football League (AFL) from the Malaysian Football League (MFL) beginning next year.

“It is confirmed that the MFL will hand over the administration of the AFL (for Liga M3 and M4) to the FAM,” as stated in a statement that was issued immediately after the FAM Exco meeting this week.

At the same meeting too, the FAM Exco approved the proposed changes to the FAM statute to make it more in line with that of the AFC and also FIFA.

“The amendments take into consideration the concept of having a separation between FA (Football Association) and FC (Football Clubs),” the statement further added.

