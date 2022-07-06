Fans have the chance to get involved with the World Athletics Championships like never before thanks to the launch of a new fantasy game at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Putting players in the shoes of selectors, they will manage a team of athletes and score points based on their real-life performances in Oregon.

As well as providing players with the platform to compare their athletics knowledge against fellow track and field fans from around the world, participants will also play for a top prize of a trip to the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

Produced in collaboration with competition management platform Roster Athletics, the fantasy game will be hosted on the Roster app and will follow the stars who are competing for global success in Oregon.

Using a set budget, players will select eight athletes at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 who they think will place highest in their events. Each athlete listed in the game has an assigned virtual price and points are awarded based on how well the athletes perform. Athletes will also receive personal performance points if specific achievements, including world records and PBs, are set. Team selections will open on 8 July.

More information and how to play

