Indonesia picked up their second AFF Women’s Cup after handing Laos a crushing 5-0 defeat in the final that was played at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium tonight.

Laos put up a gallant fight to restrict Indonesia to the1-0 lead at the break off Sydney Hopper’s effort in the 33rd minute.

But the second half was all Indonesia as the floodgates opened for them to find the back of the net through Isabelle Nottet (in the 48th minute), Estella Loupatty (56th), Felicia Zeeuw (68th), and Emily Nahon (84th).

In the meantime, Singapore came in third in the AFF Women’s Cup 2026 after beating Cambodia 4-3 on penalties.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1, with Cambodia’s Soeurn Vipha 70th minute penalty cancelling out Danelle Tan’s 24th minute lead for Singapore earlier.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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