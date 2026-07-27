Marselino Ferdinan faces a fitness test ahead of Indonesia’s opening ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Group A clash with Cambodia on Monday after suffering a knock in training during preparations in Bogor.

Coach John Herdman revealed that the 21-year-old Oxford United FC forward would be assessed before a decision was taken on whether he would feature against Koji Gyotoku’s side at Pakansari Stadium.

“We will manage him over the next couple of days, and he will hopefully undergo a fitness test either today or tomorrow to determine his availability,” Herdman said.

“Marselino is also a resilient young player. He has experienced some difficult moments recently, but he is mentally very strong and is eager to play.”

Indonesia, who have never won the title, will be making their first appearance at the 2026 tournament having received a bye in the opening round of fixtures, during which Cambodia suffered a last-gasp 2-1 loss to Singapore in Phnom Penh on Friday.

The match will be Indonesia’s first since their international fixtures in June with the players building up their fitness after the post-season break from their clubs, leaving Herdman focused on his own team’s development.

“As the national team, we have to concentrate on our own performance and trust the steps we have taken,” said Herdman, who was appointed at the turn of the year,

“Cambodia have already played one match in this tournament, so they will be in a good rhythm and ready for the game. However, our focus is on our tactical identity, connection, chemistry and spirit.

“We have to trust that if we produce the best performance we are capable of at this moment, we will be in a good position. We have watched Cambodia play. They are organised, disciplined and will be difficult opponents.

“At this moment, however, we have to focus on the national team and what we can achieve together. We must take that first step together and hope that everything we give will be enough to achieve a positive result against Cambodia.”

Gyotoku’s side will play in Bogor having lost to a spectacular stoppage time strike by Singapore’s Ilhan Fandi and the Cambodians will be looking to build on the positives of their performances on home soil.

“We played against Singapore two days ago, so we have not had much time to prepare for the match against Indonesia,” said the experienced Japanese coach. “Unfortunately, we did not achieve the result we wanted against Singapore.

“We prepared thoroughly for that opening match, but we have now moved on and are fully focused on our next game against Indonesia.” – aseanutdfc.com

Like this: Like Loading...