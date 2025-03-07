For the first time in its storied history, the Lion City Cup (LCC) in 2025 will feature a girls’ tournament, marking an important step forward in the Football Association of Singapore’s (FAS) commitment to the women’s game.

Since its inception in 1977, the LCC has hosted renowned teams from around the world, including Brazil’s Flamengo, Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, English sides Liverpool and Arsenal, and more recently, Tokyo Verdy, Johor Darul Ta’zim, and Thailand’s BG Pathum United.

The move to put a girls’ tournament at the front and centre of the 2025 edition comes as part of the vision for a bigger and better LCC that is a key competition in Southeast Asian youth football development for both boys and girls.

