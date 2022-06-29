The Federacao Futebol de Timor-Leste (FFTL) etched further landmark into the game of Futsal when they organised the first-ever AFC Futsal Level 1 Coaching Certificate Course from 13 to 18 June 2022.

The course, which was attended by 20 professional coaches aimed at strengthening Futsal development, was officiated by FFTL President Francisco Jeronimo, FFTL General Secretary Gregorio Correia and FFTL acting Technical Director Gaspar Quintão Da Silva.

The FFTL President said in his opening address that the AFC Futsal Level 1 Coaching Certificate Course is a step forward to producing quality futsal coaches and stressed the importance of how futsal can develop players’ skills and abilities.

The six-day course was conducted by Efraim Ferdinand, an AFC Elite Futsal Coaching instructor alongside assistant instructor Gopal Krishnan. – www.the-afc.com

#AFF

#AFC

#FFTL

Like this: Like Loading...