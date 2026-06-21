FIA Sustainable Innovation Series holds the second event of its 2026 programme ahead of the FIA World Endurance Championship 24 Hours of Le Mans, in partnership with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO)

Leaders from motor sport, industry, technology and government convened in Le Mans under the theme “Motor sport as a Catalyst for Sustainable Innovation”

Hydrogen as the next frontier of endurance racing was a central theme, alongside sustainability in the tyre industry and low-carbon motor sport logistics

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, hosted the second event of its 2026 Sustainable Innovation Series (SIS) in Le Mans, ahead of the FIA World Endurance Championship 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Following the launch of the 2026 programme in Montréal at the Canadian Grand Prix, the Series convened at the home of endurance racing in partnership with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO). Leaders from motor sport, industry, technology and government gathered to examine how endurance racing drives technological and societal progress.

For more than a century, the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been a proving ground for automotive innovation. From disc brakes to hybrid powertrains, technologies tested over 24 hours of racing have helped transform the cars we drive every day.

That same transfer is accelerating the development of hydrogen power, sustainable fuels and energy-efficient technologies. Having just renewed its 3-star accreditation, the highest level of the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme, the ACO and the 24 Hours of Le Mans continue to lead motor sport towards a sustainable future.

The event was opened by Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO; Frédéric Lequien, Chief Executive Officer of Le Mans Endurance Management; Stéphane Le Foll, Mayor of Le Mans; and Marek Nawarecki, Circuit Sport Director, FIA, who set out the vision for the role of endurance racing in driving technological and societal progress.

The programme featured panel discussions spanning hydrogen technology and deployment and sustainability in the tyre industry, with speakers including representatives from the FIA, Toyota Racing, TotalEnergies, MissionH24, Ariane Group, ENSOSP, Forvia, Michelin, Goodyear and Ford Racing.

The afternoon concluded with a fireside chat with Paul Fowler, Vice President Motorsport Global at DHL, Official Partner of the Sustainable Innovation Series, exploring how specialised maritime freight logistics are reducing the FIA World Endurance Championship’s carbon footprint while delivering cars, teams, and technology around the globe.

The discussions came ahead of on-track demonstrations of hydrogen prototypes during the race week, including the Toyota TR LH2 Racing Prototype, the Alpine Alpenglow, and the Ligier Bosch JS2 RH2.

Xavier Mestelan Pinon, Chief Technical and Safety Officer at the FIA said: “The 24 Hours of Le Mans embodies the spirit of endurance and innovation that defines the Sustainable Innovation Series. The advancement in hydrogen technology pioneered by regulators, manufacturers and partners together will help deliver safer, cleaner and affordable mobility far beyond the racetrack.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said: “Le Mans has always been where the future of the automobile is written. Welcoming the FIA Sustainable Innovation Series to the home of endurance racing highlights our shared ambition that hydrogen and sustainable technologies will shape the next great chapter of our sport and of mobility.”

The Sustainable Innovation Series will next convene at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Shanghai taking the discussion into new regions, industries and communities of practice. – www.fia.com

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