MotoGP Group and the five Manufacturers – Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, KTM and Yamaha – have confirmed today that the agreement defining the sport’s framework from 2027 to 2031 has been signed.

It marks a historic milestone for MotoGP and the Manufacturers within the MSMA, as for the first time in the sport’s history they have all signed a single agreement covering the next five years of racing.

This demonstrates a shared commitment to shaping an exciting future for the championship and underlines a unified vision for its next phase, confirming the long-term presence of all current Manufacturers on the grid.

The agreement is built on strong alignment between MotoGP and the Manufacturers across the key pillars of the sport. It results from a collective negotiation process focused on the best interests across sporting, technical and commercial dimensions, establishing a framework that ensures competitiveness, technological relevance and the continued global appeal of the championship, underpinned by a clear long-term vision.

In parallel, MotoGP and the 11 Teams have agreed the principal terms for the 2027–2031 period, with the announcement being made in due course. This sport-wide framework will define the regulatory, sporting and commercial foundations for the next phase of MotoGP’s evolution, marking an important milestone and further strengthening the championship.

As part of this process, MotoGP, the Manufacturers, the Teams and the FIM are working collectively to identify opportunities to enhance both technical and sporting aspects of the championship, ensuring a continued focus on safety as well as delivering an even stronger product for fans. This shared approach will guide MotoGP’s continued progression while preserving the DNA that defines it as the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.

MotoGP will continue to invest in its global platform – including promotion, fan engagement and commercial development – as part of a shared ambition and commitment from the Manufacturers to drive long-term growth and further enhance the value of the championship for fans, partners and stakeholders worldwide.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Group: “Today marks a defining moment for MotoGP. The commitment of all five manufacturers not only reinforces the strength of the championship today but underlines the shared ambition driving its future. Together with our longstanding partnership with the FIM through to 2060, this agreement gives us a powerful platform to continue growing – building on decades of progress while accelerating into a new phase for the sport. I would like to thank our manufacturers for their collaboration, alignment and long-term commitment throughout this process. While we are proud of the growth MotoGP has achieved over the past decades, our focus is firmly on what comes next: expanding our global reach, evolving the sport, and connecting with new audiences around the world.”

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO: “As chairman of the MSMA, I am delighted and proud of the agreement between our association and the MotoGP SEG. This is the first time in the sport’s history that all manufacturers have all reached a unanimous position on an agreement with MotoGP. This means that we all share the same vision for the future of the sport. The MotoGP brand has huge potential, and only by working together can we exploit all the opportunities offered by the global market and grow together in the sports and entertainment business.”

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager: “This collective agreement between MotoGP and all the manufacturers represents a significant milestone for our sport. The shared commitment of everyone in the paddock proves that while we fight fiercely on the track, we are fully aligned on securing a bright and prosperous future for MotoGP. This agreement provides stability and a clear direction for the years ahead, creating the right environment for manufacturers to continue investing in technology, performance and talent. We are proud to be part of this shared vision and fully committed to contributing to the continued growth of the championship, delivering outstanding racing for fans around the world and helping MotoGP reach new levels of success in the years ahead.”

Koji Watanabe, HRC President: “As Honda HRC, we are pleased to have reached an agreement as part of the MSMA with MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group regarding the next five years of the MotoGP World Championship. The agreement lays the foundations for the future of the MotoGP World Championship with a clear and unified vision and objective to continue to grow and improve this sport as unanimously agreed and supported by all of the stakeholders involved. With this agreement Honda confirms our commitment to Grand Prix racing remains unchanged and we look forward to challenging for many more years.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “This is a big and meaningful moment for MotoGP and for everyone at KTM. What stands out is the strong alignment between everyone involved and the shared ambition to keep pushing the sport forward. We’ve invested heart, passion and hard work into our MotoGP project, and it’s been inspiring to see the championship evolve into such a competitive and global platform. MotoGP represents the very best of our sport – performance, innovation and pure racing – connecting with fans around the world. This new agreement gives us a solid foundation to keep improving, challenging ourselves, and fighting at the front against the best in the world. We’re proud to be part of this journey and excited for what lies ahead.”

Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing: “This agreement marks the successful conclusion of a long and sometimes complex negotiation, ultimately delivering strong value for all parties. It has provided an important opportunity to align on a shared vision and establish a common framework to support MotoGP’s long-term growth, something we are proud to contribute to. As MotoGP enters this new phase, we see a clear opportunity to further elevate the championship by balancing innovation, sporting excellence, and fan engagement. By continuing to invest both on and off the track, we are confident that MotoGP its position as the pinnacle of motorcycle racing while increasing its global appeal. Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP for the next five years and beyond, supporting our teams, riders, and fans with the passion and dedication that define our heritage.”

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