Singapore have chosen the island of Okinawa in Japan as the venue of their training camp ahead of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, which kicks off next month.

Gavin Lee, the head coach of the Singapore national team, named a 24-man squad for the upcoming centralised training camp, which starts on 23 June 2026, before the squad travels to Okinawa for the camp slated for 6–17 July 2026.

In Okinawa, Singapore will take on J3 League outfit FC Ryukyu, J4 League side Okinawa SV, as well as J2 League club Albirex Niigata.

“The opposition we’ve selected for this camp is very intentional,” explained Gavin.

“As part of the final phase of our preparations, we will face three strong opponents in a short space of time. The schedule has been designed to test the team physically, mentally, and tactically, while also challenging us to recover and prepare quickly between matches. Those are the same demands we expect to face during the ASEAN Hyundai Cup.”

Singapore are in Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, alongside defending champions Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FAS

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