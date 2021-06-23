With just over two years to go until kick-off, preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will take an important step forward in Australia and New Zealand this month with a delegation from FIFA set to begin a two-week visit to the host countries.

After completing the mandatory quarantine period in the host countries, a FIFA delegation, including experts from key operational areas, will visit the nine Host Cities and ten stadiums in Australia and New Zealand, as well as inspect other potential tournament venues across the two co-hosts.

During the two-week visit, FIFA representatives will also meet with key stakeholders and representatives in Australia and New Zealand, including host member associations and local authorities, to discuss preparations and key operational matters for the tournament.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/fifa-delegation-visit-fifa-womens-world-cup-2023tm-venues-australia-and-new-zealand

#AFF

