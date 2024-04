Sydney FC have drawn first blood against Central Coast Mariners after prevailing 1-0 in a breathtaking opening leg of their Liberty A-League Semi-Final.

Sunday’s matchup had almost everything in an end-to-end contest that was settled by Mackenzie Hawkesby nine minutes into the second half.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-semi-final-central-coast-mariners-sydney-fc-goals-highlights-scores-hawkesby-simon-ibini-matildas/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...