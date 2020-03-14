Following the latest information and recommendations from the World Health Organization and the decisions taken by a number of governments and local authorities around the world regarding the current COVID-19 outbreak, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and all participating National Associations (NAs) have decided to put all FIH Hockey Pro League matches currently scheduled until 15 April on hold, with immediate effect.

Furthermore, FIH and the 11 NAs concerned have agreed on the following principles:

The 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League is maintained

No matches will be played after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Depending on the evolution of the situation and the decisions of the public authorities, every match which can be organized between late April and before the Olympics, shall be played

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “Together with the National Associations involved, I think we’ve taken the appropriate decision in order to enable teams to play important high-level matches later in the season – especially considering their preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – if the situation improves, while supporting the measures taken globally to avoid spreading of COVID-19. In the meantime, we will keep on monitoring the global evolution of the situation closely, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the decisions of the public authorities.”

