Cambodia and Thailand picked up their first full points in Group B of the men’s football event at the SEA Games this evening after they each overcame their opponents with relative ease at the Thien Truong Stadium.

Cambodia sidestepped Laos 4-1 while Thailand put five past Singapore.

Playing in their first match of the competition, Cambodia could not have started better than with the lead, off Sieng Chanthea after just four minutes before an own goal from Lao’s Anantaza Siphangpan ten minutes later doubled their advantage.

Ky Rina then extended Cambodia’s lead to 3-0 in the 64th minute as Lao then pulled a goal back through Phouvieng Phounsavath three minutes later.

But Cambodia were not quite finished yet as Im Somoun then added the final touch with a 71st minute effort for the final scoreline.

In the meantime, Thailand bounced back from their loss to Malaysia in their first match of the competition with a thumping 5-0 win over Singapore.

The Thais were just 1-0 in front at the half off a Ben Davis’ penalty in the 45th minute before an own goal from Harhys Stewart (47th) then gave them further advantage.

A brace from Ekanit Panya (51st and 66th minute) and then another from Korrawit Tasa nine minutes to the end underlined Thailand’s dominance as they got their campaign back on track.

SEA GAMES 2021

MEN’S FOOTBALL – GROUP B

RESULTS

Laos 1-4 Cambodia

Thailand 5-0 Singapore

