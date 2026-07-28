Myanmar recovered from an opening day defeat in Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 to claim a 4-1 win over the Philippines at New Clark City Athletics Stadium on Tuesday that puts Jørn Andersen’s side back in contention for a place in the knock-out rounds.

Than Paing scored twice while Kyaw Min Oo and Win Naing Tun were also on target as Myanmar made amends for their loss to Malaysia and reignite his nation’s chances of claiming a top-two finish and a berth in the tournament’s semi-finals.

The win moves Myanmar onto three points from their first two matches in the group with the Philippines yet to register a point after this loss in their first match of the 2026 championship.

Myanmar needed only seven minutes to take the lead when Myat Kaung Khant’s corner was swung towards the edge of the six-yard box and Soe Moe Kyaw rose to meet the ball, only to see his header deflected onto the crossbar by Daisuke Sato.

Kyaw Min Oo reacted quickest to the rebound, however, nodding over the line.

By the 28th minute, the home side were two behind. Lwin Moe Aung fed possession to Maung Maung Lwin and his incisive pass from deep split the defence to allow Than Paing a clear run at goal and the forward took advantage, sliding his shot past Quincy Kammeraad.

The Philippines had been second best throughout the opening 45 minutes but Carles Cuadrat’s side almost halved the deficit within 10 minutes of the restart.

Javier Mariona picked up possession on the right flank and, after entering the penalty area, laid the ball off to the lurking Kenji Nishioka but the substitute thumped his first-time strike against the Myanmar crossbar from 20 yards out.

Cuadrat’s side found a way through in the 68th minute when Mariona’s pass released Jarvey Gayoso into space behind the defence and the experienced forward lifted his first-time shot over Zin Nyi Nyi Aung.

Any hope the Philippines had of pulling level was extinguished with nine minutes left after Daisuke Sato gifted possession to Myat Kaung Khant and he fed Hein Htet Aung to deliver a pin-point cross from the right to the far post that Win Naing Tun headed in.

Two minutes later the result was put beyond doubt when Myat Kaung Khant set up Than Paing to nod in his second of the night and his side’s fourth as Myanmar completed a deserved win.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Than Paing (#9), Myanmar

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