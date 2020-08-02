For the first-time in history, fans across selected European markets will have the opportunity to watch a Formula 1 Grand Prix for free on YouTube, including everything from practice sessions, to qualifying, and all the live race day action from the FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GROSSER PREIS DER EIFEL, Nürburgring 9-11 October, 2020.

The partnership will see Formula 1 and YouTube livestream the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany as a social media exclusive on the Formula 1 YouTube Channel in select European territories on Sunday 11 October, 2020. Fans will be able to watch the race, live and for free, in seven European markets including: Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The deal also provides YouTube with additional content such as race previews, highlights, and analysis.

The race will be held at legendary Nürburgring – last raced by F1 in 2013 on the Grand Prix circuit. The race will be called the Eifel Grand Prix, referencing the historic Eifelrennen name used for pre-war grands prix at the original Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will likely be far fewer fans present at the circuit, which would usually host up to 290,000 during a race weekend. This partnership represents an opportunity for Formula 1® and YouTube to give back to those fans with a free stream for all race activity from Friday October 9 to the championship race on Sunday October 11.

This unique partnership builds upon the incredibly strong relationship Formula 1® and YouTube have established in recent years with the motorsport brand leaning into the digital platform in a big way —including richer and more engaging content such as longer highlight recaps, top driver and team radio moments, and expert analysis. All of this has driven viewership growth of 130% year-on-year.

YouTube has long served as the hub for the vibrant Formula 1® online community, providing new and existing fans with high-quality and engaging content including driver profile pieces, behind-the-scenes featurettes, podcast interviews, and much more.

As people spend more time at home, we are seeing a shift toward streaming viewership, along with significant growth on YouTube: Watch time of live content on TV screens globally has increased by over 250% (March 11 – April 10, YoY).

This partnership presents a unique moment for brands to reach sports fans on YouTube. Advertisers can buy ad inventory against the livestream of the German Grand Prix, in single or across multiple markets, along with the rich content across the entire F1 YouTube channel.

Formula 1 drivers have also found a home on YouTube as creators. Drivers such as Nico Rosberg, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris regularly upload videos to their channels, giving fans an up close and personal view into their lives.

Adam Crothers, Head of Digital Media Rights, Formula 1 said: “We are thrilled to be working with YouTube on such an exciting project. As we continue to diversify our media distribution strategy and expand our digital offering, it is imperative that we engage fans who consume mediums differently and YouTube offers us the platform to achieve that. Partnering with YouTube also ensures we continue our pursuit of engaging new audiences in new ways to grow the F1 fanbase whilst continuing to innovate our media offering for new and existing fans.”

Tomos Grace, Head of Sport, YouTube EMEA said: “YouTube helps sport reach the fans of tomorrow – 70% of Formula 1’s YouTube audience is under the age of 35. Sports broadcasters and organisers increasingly recognise YouTube’s ability to reach these new audiences and generate incremental revenue. Formula 1 has always been one of the most innovative brands in sport, as dynamic in their video creation as they are on the track. F1’s decision to live stream their most premium content on YouTube is further evidence of YouTube’s role as a trusted partner to the industry.”

