Akira Nishino, the head coach of Thailand, is set to return to be back in Bangkok by mid-August at the latest following the government’s relaxing of entry into the country.

The FA of Thailand (FAT) announced last week that the national body is working with the government on bringing back Nishino following the government’s decision to allow back certain groups of people.

Up to 80 foreign players and coaches have been given a special allowance to make the trip back into Thailand considering that the Thai League will restart in September.

And also, the next match of the qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will resume on 8 October 2020.

Thailand will host Indonesia on 8 October 2020 before their away game to the United Arab Emirates on 12 November 2020.

They will then wrap up their last game of the qualifiers at home to Malaysia on 17 November 2020.

