ABB FIA Formula E World Championship releases Season 7 (2020/2021) Sustainability Report

Details series of new industry-leading commitments, achievements and practices introduced across every part of the Championship during the year

Most progressive season to date for Formula E ‘s sustainability standards

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has today published the Season 7 (2020/2021) Sustainability Report. It details a series of notable ‘firsts’ in sustainability achieved and implemented during the year by Formula E and its wider ecosystem of teams, partners and stakeholders, reflecting the Championship’s mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles through elite sport.

Season 7 (2020/2021) Sustainability Report Summary:

The new Gen3 racing car was unveiled by Formula E and the FIA, setting the benchmark for sustainable, high performance racing cars. When it enters the competition in Season 9, the Gen3 will be the world’s most efficient racing car with 40% of the energy in a race coming from regeneration, and will be certified net-zero carbon.

Formula E became the first sport in the world to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5°C commitment. Formula E will further reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030.

A pioneering programme to ensure damaged chassis parts collected since Season 1 are given a second life was introduced.

Formula E achieved ISO 20121 re-certification in August and remains the only motorsport series to achieve ISO 20121 since original certification in 2016.

The Heineken® Greener Bar was launched in July at the 2021 Heineken® London E-Prix, delivering the first sustainable bar concept aimed at reducing waste, water, emissions, and energy usage at events.

Formula E was awarded the top three-star rating in the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme for a third successive time, the first Championship to achieve the standard.

Starting in Season 7, tyre allocation was reduced by 25% for a single race competition and up to 50% at double-header competitions. Compared to the Season 5 calendar, this results in saving of up to 720 tyres and a 29% reduction in emissions.

Formula E became the first global sports organization to partner with UNICEF on climate change. The partnership will empower three million children around the world to become agents of change against climate crisis over the next three years.

Formula E renewed its NZC status by offsetting all unavoidable emissions from its Season 7 footprint into a renewable energy project based in Mexico with social benefit for local communities.

At COP26, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship was one of the most active elite sports to participate in the global conference: Representatives from across the Championship ecosystem including the FIA; investor Liberty Global; partner Julius Baer; and teams Mahindra Racing and ROKiT Venturi Racing led a series of sustainability debates Title partner ABB launched the ABB Formula E Climate Initiatives Formula E supported the Department for International Trade to launch the Clean Growth programme Envision Racing launched their new car livery evoking the colours of the globe



Julia Pallé, Formula E Sustainability Director, said: “I am delighted to release our Season 7 Sustainability Report and showcase another strong year of leadership for sustainability in sport. We have set ourselves further ambitious targets in Season 8 and are focused on continued, measurable progress.”

Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said: “Our world faces ongoing environmental, social and economic challenges and Formula E is committed to ensure everything we do leaves positive, tangible legacies. As we look ahead to Season 8 and the full return of fans to all Formula E events, I am excited at the prospect of once again using our unique global platform to champion the fight against climate change. We hope to inspire individuals and communities around the world to believe that adopting a sustainable lifestyle does not require compromise.”

The full Season 7 Sustainability Report is available at: https://www.fiaformulae.com/ Season7Sustainability

